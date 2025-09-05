Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/5/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

GANNETT CO INC (GCI) is a small-cap value stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gannett Co., Inc. is a diversified media company. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest and Digital Marketing Solutions (DMS). Its Domestic Gannett Media segment comprises USA TODAY, daily and weekly content brands in approximately 220 local United States markets across 43 states, and its community events business, USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. Its core offerings include digital, newspapers and print. Its core print offerings include home delivery offered on a subscription basis, single copy, and non-daily publications. Newspapers offer digital replicas of print editions with additional features. Its Newsquest segment in the United Kingdom comprises over 210 digital news and media brands across its portfolio, including over 150 daily and weekly newspapers and over 60 magazines. Its DMS segment, operating under the brand LocaliQ, provides digital advertising and marketing products and solutions to help local businesses succeed.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GANNETT CO INC

GCI Guru Analysis

GCI Fundamental Analysis

James P. O'Shaughnessy Portfolio

About James P. O'Shaughnessy: Research guru and money manager James O'Shaughnessy forced many professional and amateur investors alike to rethink their investment beliefs when he published his 1996 bestseller, What Works on Wall Street. O'Shaughnessy back-tested 44 years ofstock market datafrom the comprehensive Standard & Poor's Compustat database to find out which quantitative strategies have worked over the years and which haven't. To the surprise of many, he concluded that price/earnings ratios aren't the best indicator of a stock's value, and that small-company stocks, contrary to popular wisdom, don't as a group have an edge on large-company stocks. Today O'Shaughnessy is the Chief Investment Officer of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.