Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/27/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength.

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST (PEB) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on James P. O'Shaughnessy changed from 75% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and the owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 46 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,000 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets. Its hotel properties include 1 Hotel San Francisco, Argonaut Hotel, Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel, Chaminade Resort & Spa, Embassy Suites San Diego Bay-Downtown, Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, George Hotel, Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco, Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, Hotel Monaco Washington DC, Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills, Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco, and others. It is focused on both branded and independent full-service upper-upscale hotels. The full-service hotels on which it focuses its investment activity generally have one or more restaurants, lounges, meeting facilities and other amenities, as well as high levels of customer service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE PERSISTENCE: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS

