Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/25/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC (COLB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 69% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the bank holding company for Umpqua Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank, the Company provides a broad range of banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services to corporate, institutional, small business, and individual customers. The Bank offers commercial lending products, treasury management and payment solutions, deposit products, wealth management services, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. It offers specialized loans for corporate, middle market, and small business customers, including commercial lines of credit and term loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, international trade finance, and others. It offers deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, analyzed business accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions, and certificates of deposit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC

COLB Guru Analysis

COLB Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.