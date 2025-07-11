Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/11/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

BANKINTER SA - ADR (BKNIY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 71% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bankinter SA is a Spain-based financial institution (the Bank) primarily engaged in the banking sector. The Bank's activities are divided into four business segments: Commercial banking, which offers current accounts, fixed-term deposits, investment management and advisory, as well as mortgage loans, among others, to individual customers; Corporate banking, which provides financial services to small and medium-sized companies, corporations and government bodies; Consumer finance, which focuses on personal loans and credit card services through Bankinter Consumer Finance EFC, and Other, which includes online savings accounts, among others. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries, such as Bankinter Gestion de Activos SGIIC, Hispamarket SA, Bankinter Capital Riesgo SGECR SA and Bankinter Sociedad de Financiacion SAU.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY CO LTD (ADR) (JEXYY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the investment, construction, operation and management of toll roads and bridges. The Company operates the Jiangsu section of the Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, the Ningchang Expressway, the Zhenli Expressway, the Guangjing Expressway, the Xicheng Expressway, the Xiyi Expressway, the Zhendan Expressway, the Yanjiang Expressway, the Changyi Expressway, the Yichang Expressway and the Jiangyin Bridge. The Company also provides supporting services, including refueling, catering, shopping, advertising and accommodation services. The Company is also engaged in the sales of real estate. The Company mainly conducts its businesses within Jiangsu Province, China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP (PPC) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. Its segments include United States (U.S.), Europe, and Mexico. Its fresh products consist of refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, frozen whole chickens, breast fillets, mini breast fillets and prepackaged case-ready chicken. Its prepared products include portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties and bone-in chicken parts. Its exported products consist of whole chickens and chicken parts sold either refrigerated for distributors in the U.S. or frozen for distribution to export markets. Its market overview consists of chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors and certain other institutions. Its retail market consists of grocery store chains, wholesale clubs and other retail distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

