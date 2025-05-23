Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/23/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

KUBOTA CORP (ADR) (KUBTY) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman changed from 64% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KUBOTA CORPORATION is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the provision of agricultural machines, engines and construction machines. The Company operates in three business segments. Machinery segment manufactures and sells agricultural machines and agricultural products, such as tractors, tillers, combine harvesters, rice planters, lawn mowers. The Segment also provides construction machinery and engines for agricultural machinery, construction machinery, industrial machinery and generators. Water & Environment segment manufactures and sells pipe-related products, such as ductile iron pipes, synthetic pipes, pumps and valves. The Segment also provides environment-related products and social infrastructure-related products such as raw materials and spiral steel pipes. Others segment mainly provides logistics and financial services, roofing materials and exterior wall materials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

