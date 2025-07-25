Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/25/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

CAL-MAINE FOODS INC (CALM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 86% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, packaging, marketing and distribution of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised and nutritionally enhanced eggs, as well as a variety of ready-to-eat egg products. The Companys integrated operations consist of hatching chicks, growing and maintaining flocks of pullets, layers and breeders, manufacturing feed, and producing, processing, packaging, and distributing shell eggs. The Company provides specialty and conventional eggs. Specialty eggs encompass a broad range of products, such as cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised and nutritionally enhanced eggs. Its Farmhouse Eggs brand eggs are produced at its facilities by hens that are provided with a vegetarian diet. It markets organic, vegetarian and omega-3 eggs under its 4-Grain brand, which consists of conventional and cage-free eggs. Its Sunups and Sunny Meadow brands are sold as conventional eggs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CAL-MAINE FOODS INC

CALM Guru Analysis

CALM Fundamental Analysis

INGREDION INC (INGR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. The Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. Its segments include Texture & Healthful Solutions (T&HS), Food & Industrial Ingredients - Latin America (F&II - LATAM) and Food & Industrial Ingredients - U.S./Canada (F&II - U.S./Canada). Its product lines include starches and sweeteners, animal feed products and edible corn oil. Its starch-based products include both food-grade and industrial starches, as well as biomaterials and non-GMO (genetically modified organism) products. Its sweetener products include glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrup, caramel color, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, high-intensity sweeteners, and various non-GMO products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INGREDION INC

INGR Guru Analysis

INGR Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.