Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/9/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

EBARA CORP (ADR) (EBCOY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ebara Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in manufacturing, sales, construction, maintenance, and services across the building and industrial, energy, infrastructure, environmental, and precision and electronic industries. The Company operates its business through five segments. The Building & Industrial segment provides standard pumps, chillers, and blowers. The Energy Segment provides custom pumps, compressors and turbines. The Infrastructure segment provides custom pumps and tunnel blowers. The Environment segment provides municipal waste incineration plants, industrial waste incineration plants, and water treatment plants. The Precision and Electronics segment provides vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) equipment, plating equipment, and waste gas treatment equipment. The Company also provides business support services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC (ADR) (ZTO) is a large-cap value stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ZTO Express Cayman Inc is a holding company that provides express delivery services and other value-added logistics services through a nationwide network. The express delivery services mainly include parcel sorting and route transportation. The Company provides express delivery services directly to corporate customers, including vertical e-commerce and traditional merchants, as well as delivering products to end consumers. The Company also provides freight forwarding services. The Company mainly operates within the domestic market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

