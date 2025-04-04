Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/4/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

SKF AB (ADR) (SKFRY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SKF AB is a Sweden-based supplier of products, solutions and services within rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. The Company's services include technical support, maintenance services, condition monitoring, asset efficiency optimization, engineering consultancy and training. The Company's segments include Industrial and Automotive. The Company develops and manufactures a range of products for the industrial market, including bearings, seals, lubrication systems and condition monitoring. It also provides a range of services and solutions around the rotating shaft in the areas of machine health, reliability engineering and remanufacturing. The Company provides a range of products, solutions and services to manufacturers of cars, light and heavy trucks, trailers, buses and two-wheelers. The vehicle aftermarket is served directly, as well as indirectly through a network of distributors and dealers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

OLYMPIC STEEL INC (ZEUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Olympic Steel, Inc. is a metals service center company. The Company provides metals processing and distribution services for a range of customers. Its specialty metals flat products segment is focused on the direct sale and distribution of processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheet and coil products, flat bar products, prime tin mill products and fabricated parts. Its carbon flat products segment is focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products and fabricated parts. This segment is also engaged in the manufacturing of service station canopies, deck clips, long gutters, trim, boat docks and solar canopy and ground racking components. Its tubular and pipe products segment is focused on the distribution of metal tubing, pipe, bar, valves and fittings and the fabrication of parts supplied to various industrial markets. This segment also includes value-added contract manufacturing capabilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

LCI INDUSTRIES (LCII) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LCI Industries, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert), and its subsidiaries are engaged in supplying engineered components to the outdoor recreation and transportation markets. In addition to serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), it also caters to aftermarket needs, selling through retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers, as well as directly to consumers online. Its OEM segment manufactures and distributes a broad array of engineered components for the OEMs of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries, including boats; buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its Aftermarket segment supplies many of its engineered components to the related aftermarket channels of the recreation and transportation markets. Its diverse portfolio includes chassis and suspension solutions, and outdoor living systems, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

TENARIS SA (ADR) (TS) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tenaris S.A. is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products. It operates in geographical areas, such as North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products and services include OCTG, Premium Connections, Rig Direct, Offshore Line Pipe, Onshore Line Pipe, Hydrocarbon Processing, Power Generation, Sucker Rods, Coiled Tubing, Industrial and Mechanical, and Automotive.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

STEVEN MADDEN LTD (SHOO) is a small-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd., and its subsidiaries designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers, independent stores, and clubs. The Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment designs, sources, and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, online retailers, specialty retailers, independent stores, and clubs. The Direct-to-Consumer segment consists of Steve Madden and Dolce Vita full-price retail stores, Steve Madden outlet stores. Its Licensing segment is engaged in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson trademarks for use in the sale of select apparel, accessory, and home categories as well as various other non-core products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

TIMKEN CO (TKR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Timken Company designs and manages a portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and provides related services. Its Engineered Bearings segment features a range of product designs serving original equipment manufacturers and end-users. Its portfolio features Timken, GGB, and Fafnir brands and serves customers across industries, including wind energy, agriculture, construction, food and beverage, metals and mining, automotive and truck, aerospace, rail and more. The Industrial Motion segment includes a portfolio of engineered products, including industrial drives, automatic lubrication systems, linear motion products and systems, chains, belts, couplings, filtration systems and industrial clutches and brakes. Its portfolio features brands such as Philadelphia Gear, Cone Drive, Spinea, Rollon, Nadella, Groeneveld, BEKA, Des-Case, Diamond, Drives, Timken Belts, Lovejoy, PT Tech, Lagersmit, and CGI. It also offers specialty filtration products, augers and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

