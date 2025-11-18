Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/18/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP (AIN) is a small-cap stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 71% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Albany International Corp. is a developer and manufacturer of engineered components. It is engaged in advanced textiles and materials processing, specializing in designing and manufacturing high-performance engineered fabrics and composite components and assemblies that serve industries, such as paper, industrial manufacturing, and aerospace. Its Machine Clothing segment is a producer of custom-designed fabrics and high-speed process belts critical in the manufacture of all grades of paper products characterized primarily as paper machine clothing. The segment supplies highly engineered consumable permeable, and impermeable belts. Its Albany Engineered Composites segment provides composite technology solutions and is a manufacturer of engineered components, structures and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications. The segment provides highly engineered, advanced composite structures and assembly solutions to customers and platforms in the commercial and defense markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC (ROCK) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham changed from 57% to 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gibraltar Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and provider of products and services for the residential, renewable energy, agtech, and infrastructure markets. The Companys segments include Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and installation of solar racking and electrical balance systems. The Residential segment includes products such as roof and foundation ventilation products, single-point and centralized mail systems and electronic package solutions, retractable awnings and gutter guards, and rain dispersion, trims and flashings, and others. The Agtech segment provides controlled environmental agriculture solutions for growing fruits, vegetables and flowers, and supplies custom greenhouses and structural canopies for research, education, and others. The Infrastructure segment provides engineered solutions for bridges, highways and airfields, including structural bearings, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

