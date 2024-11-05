News & Insights

Valeura Energy Optimizes Thai Assets with Restructuring

November 05, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) has released an update.

Valeura Energy has successfully restructured its Thailand subsidiary, consolidating its interests in key assets to optimize operational and financial efficiencies. This reorganization is expected to enhance cost management and tax benefits, supporting future investment and growth opportunities. The move marks a strategic milestone following Valeura’s recent acquisitions in the Gulf of Thailand.

