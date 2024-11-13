News & Insights

Vale’s Strategic Moves: Board Changes and Merger

November 13, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale S.A. has announced the results of its recent Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, where significant decisions were made, including the appointment of two new board members and the merger of its subsidiary, Aços Laminados do Pará S.A., into the company. The meeting saw approval from shareholders representing 37% of the voting capital, indicating strong support for the proposed changes. These developments are crucial for investors monitoring Vale’s strategic direction and governance.

