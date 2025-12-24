Is Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Valero Energy (VLO). VLO is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We also note that VLO holds a PEG ratio of 1.36. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. VLO's industry has an average PEG of 1.55 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, VLO's PEG has been as high as 3.45 and as low as 1.36, with a median of 2.52.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is VLO's P/B ratio of 1.87. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.95. VLO's P/B has been as high as 1.89 and as low as 1.25, with a median of 1.55, over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Valero Energy's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VLO is an impressive value stock right now.

