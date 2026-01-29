Valero Energy Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.134 billion, or $3.73 per share. This compares with $281 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.162 billion or $3.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $30.372 billion from $30.756 billion last year.

Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.134 Bln. vs. $281 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.73 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $30.372 Bln vs. $30.756 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.