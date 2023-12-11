Valens Semiconductor Names Guy Nathanzon CFO

(RTTNews) - Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Monday announced that it has appointed Guy Nathanzon as its chief financial officer, effective March 10, 2024.

Nathanzon will succeed interim CFO Yael Haine, who took over when the previous finance chief resigned in August.

Most recently, Guy Nathanzon has been serving as the CFO at Scopio Labs, a medical imaging and deep learning AI company. He has nearly 15 years in the semiconductor industry and over 10 years in medical imaging and industrial aviation technology companies.

In pre-market activity, Valens Semiconductor shares closed at $2.46, up 4.68% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.