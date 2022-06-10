Vale (VALE) Advances Nickel Sulfate Project in Canada

Vale S.A VALE announced that it has completed the prefeasibility study for its proposed nickel sulfate project in Quebec, Canada. The project is expected to process 25,000 tons of contained nickel annually into nickel sulfate, the chemical compound utilized in the production of pre-cathode active materials for nickel-based lithium-ion batteries. This project development is in sync with the company’s ongoing endeavors to deliver low-carbon and high-purity nickel products for the promising electric vehicle industry.



The project would be the first-of-its-kind fully domestic nickel sulfate facility for the North American market, leveraging current and future production of low-carbon and high-grade nickel from Vale’s world-class Canadian operations. Vale’s Canadian operations produce some of the lowest-carbon nickel globally. Rounds from its Long Harbour refinery in Newfoundland & Labrador in 2020 had a verified carbon footprint of 4.4 tons CO2 equivalent per ton of nickel, while pellets and powder from the Copper Cliff Nickel Refinery in Ontario had a verified footprint of 7.3 tons equivalent. This includes Scope 1 and 2 emissions from mining, milling and refining as well as upstream Scope 3 emissions from inputs.



The prefeasibility study marks an important milestone for the nickel sulfate project, while the final investment decision and schedule for the project are subject to a range of factors, including downstream battery supply chain integration and requirements, as well as board and regulatory approvals.



In May, the iron miner had confirmed that it has signed a multi-year deal with leading electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla TSLA to supply Class 1 nickel in the United States from its operations in Canada.



Amid the heightening climate-change concerns, the development of batteries used to power EVs is gaining utmost importance. This, in turn, has fueled the demand for metals utilized in the production of batteries. Riding on this, demand for nickel in batteries is estimated to surge more than 500% over the next decade. Meanwhile, lithium demand is forecast to improve 25-35% per annum over the next decade, with a significant supply-demand deficit expected from the second half of this decade.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, shares of Vale have fallen 23.1%, compared with the industry’s decline of 19.5%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Vale currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Allegheny Technologies Inc. ATI and Nutrien Ltd. NTR.



Allegheny has a projected earnings growth rate of 953.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's current-year earnings has been revised upward by 31.7% in the past 60 days.



Allegheny’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 128.9%. ATI has gained around 8% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Nutrien has a projected earnings growth rate of 163.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR’s current-year earnings has been revised 26.8% upward in the past 60 days.



Nutrien’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average being 5.8%. NTR has appreciated 38% in a year. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.