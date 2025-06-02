VALE S.A. (VALE) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with VALE S.A. (VALE) standing at $9.27, reflecting a +1.53% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.67%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 2.56% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VALE S.A. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.44, marking a 2.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10 billion, up 0.78% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $39.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.2% and +3.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.55% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VALE S.A. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, VALE S.A. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.14. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 5.14 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that VALE has a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Iron industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VALE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

