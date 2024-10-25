Vale S.A. Settles Samarco Disaster Claims in Brazil

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale S.A. has reached a significant settlement with Brazilian authorities to address claims related to the 2015 Samarco dam disaster, involving financial commitments of approximately R$ 170 billion. This agreement, achieved through high-level mediation, aims to fund socio-environmental reparations and support affected communities with resources for health, sanitation, and environmental recovery. Vale’s CEO emphasized the settlement’s role in reinforcing the company’s commitment to Brazilian society and future sustainability.

