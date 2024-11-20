Valbiotis Innovates Health Nutrition with Plant-Based Supplements

Valbiotis SA (FR:ALVAL) has released an update.
Valbiotis, a French scientific research company specializing in dietary supplements for metabolic disorders, operates primarily in France with international licensing ambitions. With significant backing from the European Union and membership in the BPI Excellence network, Valbiotis aims to revolutionize health nutrition through innovative plant-based products. The company’s shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris.
