Valaris (VAL) Price Target Increased by 26.42% to 67.96

The average one-year price target for Valaris (NYSE:VAL) has been revised to $67.96 / share. This is an increase of 26.42% from the prior estimate of $53.75 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $100.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.83% from the latest reported closing price of $94.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valaris. This is an decrease of 102 owner(s) or 16.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAL is 0.30%, an increase of 22.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.42% to 65,505K shares. The put/call ratio of VAL is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oak Hill Advisors holds 4,792K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 3,719K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 2.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,130K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 0.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,854K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,581K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 47.54% over the last quarter.

