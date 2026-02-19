Valaris Limited Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Valaris Limited (VAL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $717.5 million, or $10.26 per share. This compares with $133.7 million, or $1.88 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.0% to $537.4 million from $584.4 million last year.

Valaris Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $717.5 Mln. vs. $133.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.26 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue: $537.4 Mln vs. $584.4 Mln last year.

