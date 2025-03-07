$VAL stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VAL stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $34,031,333 of trading volume.

$VAL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VAL:

$VAL insiders have traded $VAL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GILLES LUCA (SVP - COO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,705,800

MATTHEW LYNE (SVP - CCO) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,449,994

DAVOR VUKADIN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 15,403 shares for an estimated $872,425

CHRISTOPHER T WEBER (SVP - CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $198,000

$VAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $VAL stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

