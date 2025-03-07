$VAL stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VAL stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $34,031,333 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $VAL:
$VAL Insider Trading Activity
$VAL insiders have traded $VAL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GILLES LUCA (SVP - COO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,705,800
- MATTHEW LYNE (SVP - CCO) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,449,994
- DAVOR VUKADIN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 15,403 shares for an estimated $872,425
- CHRISTOPHER T WEBER (SVP - CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $198,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$VAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $VAL stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 5,172,821 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $228,845,601
- LODBROK CAPITAL LLP removed 1,771,340 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,364,081
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,547,656 shares (+284.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,468,301
- FMR LLC removed 1,383,919 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,224,576
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,056,744 shares (+4124.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,750,354
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 821,304 shares (+55.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,334,488
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 677,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,950,480
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $VAL on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.