News & Insights

Stocks

Val-d’Or Mining Secures $430K in Debenture Financing

May 28, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Val-d’Or Mining Corporation (TSE:VZZ) has released an update.

Val-d’Or Mining Corporation has successfully completed a debenture financing round, raising $430,000 through the issuance of 43 debenture units at $10,000 each, accompanied by detachable warrants. The financing, which includes participation from insiders totaling $210,000, will support the advancement of the company’s mining projects and general corporate purposes. The debentures have a 12-month term with a 6% interest rate, convertible into common shares at $0.06, and come with the option for early redemption or repayment at a premium in the event of a change of company control.

For further insights into TSE:VZZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.