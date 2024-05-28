Val-d’Or Mining Secures $430K in Debenture Financing

Val-d’Or Mining Corporation (TSE:VZZ) has released an update.

Val-d’Or Mining Corporation has successfully completed a debenture financing round, raising $430,000 through the issuance of 43 debenture units at $10,000 each, accompanied by detachable warrants. The financing, which includes participation from insiders totaling $210,000, will support the advancement of the company’s mining projects and general corporate purposes. The debentures have a 12-month term with a 6% interest rate, convertible into common shares at $0.06, and come with the option for early redemption or repayment at a premium in the event of a change of company control.

