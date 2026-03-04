Vail Resorts to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Store for the Stock?

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 9, after the closing bell.



In the last quarter, its adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. Notably, MTN delivered better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 0.8%.

Trend in Estimate Revision of MTN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings per share has remained unchanged at $6.05 over the past 30 days. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported adjusted loss per share of $6.56.



For net revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.12 billion, indicating a 1.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.14 billion.

Let us take a look at how things might have shaped up in the quarter to be reported.

Factors Likely to Shape Vail Resorts’ Q2 Results

Vail Resorts’ top-line performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 is likely to have been pressured by slower visitation trends and challenging early-season conditions across some key regions. Management noted a slow start to the Rockies and Tahoe resorts due to below-average early-season snowfall, which is likely to have weighed on visitation during the early part of the ski season.



Owing to these factors, our model predicts Mountain net revenues for the to-be-reported quarter to decline year over year by 1.5% to $1.05 billion.



That said, the Season Pass program is likely to have continued providing stability to the business. Advance commitment products remain a key part of the strategy, with millions of guests committing to the upcoming ski season in advance, helping secure a meaningful portion of skier visits and revenues ahead of the winter season.



In addition, Vail Resorts’ marketing initiatives and product innovations are likely to have supported guest engagement. We expect Lodging net revenues to increase 16.8% year over year to $86.4 million in the fiscal second quarter.



However, a rise in operating expenses is likely to have dented margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for MTN

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vail Resorts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Vail Resorts has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

