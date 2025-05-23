Vail Resorts Boosts Epic Pass Offerings With New Austrian Destinations

Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN recently announced the inclusion of two Austrian ski destinations — Mayrhofen and Hintertux — into its Epic Pass portfolio, beginning with the 2025/26 winter season. The news follows on the heels of the company’s recent addition of Saalbach and Zell am See-Kaprun, expanding the Epic Pass lineup in Austria. The initiative underscores MTN’s commitment to bolstering its presence in Austria and enhancing the Epic Pass value proposition for skiers and snowboarders worldwide.



The addition of Mayrhofen and Hintertux significantly enhances the Epic Pass’ European offerings. Located in the renowned Zillertal Valley, these resorts boast more than 120 miles of expertly maintained slopes, catering to a broad range of skill levels. From the beginner-friendly Ahorn plateau to the extreme Harakiri slope — Austria’s steepest with a 78% gradient — Mayrhofen provides diverse terrain for every enthusiast. Hintertux Glacier distinguishes itself with year-round skiing, thanks to its high elevation and glacier terrain. Unique attractions like the Nature’s Ice Palace further elevate the destination's appeal.



From a financial perspective, the expansion supports Vail Resorts’ long-term growth strategy by increasing product attractiveness and driving customer engagement. Epic and Epic Adaptive Pass holders will gain five consecutive days of access at both Austrian resorts. Early purchasers benefit from added incentives, including two Buddy Tickets with up to 45% lift ticket savings and six “Ski With a Friend” passes. A $49 down payment option also lowers the barrier to entry, encouraging early commitment and boosting advance sales.



With access to more than 80 resorts globally — including marquee names like Whistler Blackcomb, Vail Mountain and Park City — the Epic Pass continues to stand out in the multi-resort ski pass market. Management remains optimistic that the recent additions will enhance customer retention, expand international appeal and contribute meaningfully to top-line growth in future seasons.

MTN Stock Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Vail Resorts have declined 20.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 11.8% fall. The company’s prospects are hurting due to weather-related challenges and reduced skier visitation levels. During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, skier visitation fell by 2.5% compared with the previous year due to unfavorable weather across resorts in Australia. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2025 have decreased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' concerns.



That said, the company is poised to benefit from its offerings such as Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and Epic Coverage products. Also, the emphasis on property developments bodes well. It is set to realize the benefits of its two-year resource efficiency transformation plan by generating $100 million in annualized savings by the end of fiscal 2026.

MTN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Vail Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Fox Corporation FOX, Laureate Education, Inc. LAUR and Stride, Inc. LRN.



Fox currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.9%, on average. The stock has gained 10.4% in the year-to-date period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fox’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies growth of 15.3% and 32.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Laureate Education presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 56.1%, on average. The stock has moved up 19% in the year-to-date period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Laureate’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 0.3% and 23.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Stride presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 94.7%, on average. The stock has gained 48.5% in the year-to-date period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stride’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 16.7% and 51.2%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Laureate Education (LAUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.