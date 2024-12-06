Vado Appoints Benjamin Tiernan as Interim CEO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vado ( (VADP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

In a leadership shake-up at Vado Corp, Benjamin Tiernan has been appointed as the Interim CEO following the resignation of former CEO Jason Wulfsohn, who now serves as Chairman of the Board. Tiernan, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in digital marketing and investment banking, will initially work on a part-time basis with a flexible compensation structure, aiming to steer the company toward positive growth and innovation.

