Vado Appoints Benjamin Tiernan as Interim CEO

Vado ( (VADP) ) just unveiled an announcement.
In a leadership shake-up at Vado Corp, Benjamin Tiernan has been appointed as the Interim CEO following the resignation of former CEO Jason Wulfsohn, who now serves as Chairman of the Board. Tiernan, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in digital marketing and investment banking, will initially work on a part-time basis with a flexible compensation structure, aiming to steer the company toward positive growth and innovation.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.