Vaccination Schedule For Kittens: When Kittens Should Get Shots

There’s a lot that goes into caring for a kitten, especially if it doesn’t have a mother; you’ll have to step in and provide warmth, milk and baths. Another integral part of raising a kitten is ensuring it gets its vaccinations, as they are most likely to contract diseases at under 6 months old.

“Vaccines are a low-cost, low-risk way to protect your kitten from the most common diseases they will be put up against,” says Dr. Shawna Varichak, D.V.M., a traveling associate veterinarian based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Although vaccines go a long way in helping kittens stay healthy, you’ll want to make sure you have a pet insurance policy for your kitten in case it runs into any health issues as it matures.

Kitten Vaccination Schedule Chart

A kitten vaccination schedule covers the most crucial time period (between 6 to 16 weeks) when your kitten will need to get all of its necessary vaccines. This timeline can vary by veterinarian, so be sure to check with yours about when and what vaccines your kitten should get.

Overall, there are three recommended vaccines: The feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccine, a rabies shot and a feline leukemia virus (FeLV) vaccine.

Kitten Vaccine Schedule

When you take your kitten for its first veterinary exam, you’ll find out when and which vaccines are required for your cat. A typical schedule is as follows:

6 to 8 Weeks

FVRCP is required for all kittens.

FeLV is highly advised as soon as 8 weeks of age.

10 to 12 Weeks

The second FVRCP booster is administered.

Rabies shot can be administered as soon as 12 weeks old.

14 to 16 Weeks

The third FVRCP booster is administered.

The second FeLV booster is administered.

1-Year Booster

The fourth FVRCP booster is administered. Your kitten will need another booster every one to three years, depending on its needs.

The rabies booster is administered. Afterwards, your cat will be eligible for a rabies shot every three years (some state laws may require it sooner.)

The third FeLV booster is administered. Your kitten may not need any boosters after this—be sure to check with your veterinarian.

What Shots Do Kittens Need?

Kittens may need different shots based on their lifestyle. If your cat will spend a lot of time outside or around outdoor cats, certain non-core vaccinations may be recommended.

Core Cat Vaccines

Core cat vaccines are the shots that are recommended and necessary for all kittens. This includes FVRCP, rabies and for cats under 1 year old, FeLV.

FVRCP

FVRCP is a combination vaccine that helps to prevent three diseases: feline panleukopenia virus, feline viral rhinotracheitis (feline herpes virus 1) and calicivirus. Feline panleukopenia virus is common in kittens and is known to be extremely contagious.

“It makes them immunodeficient so that they’re defenseless against different infectious diseases,” explains Varichak. In some cases, it can be fatal.

Feline viral rhinotracheitis and calicivirus both cause upper respiratory infections. Calicivirus, in a severe form, can lead to pneumonia and even death.

Rabies

Rabies shots are typically required by law as it can be transmitted to any mammal—including humans—but check with your local government for guidance on requirements where you live. Raccoons, dogs, bats, foxes and other animals commonly carry it, and the rabies virus is typically contracted through bite wounds. The virus is usually fatal once symptoms begin, making routine vaccination crucial.

FeLV

FeLV protects against feline leukemia virus and is a core vaccine for kittens under 1 year of age. It’s also a core vaccine for cats over 1 year old that spend time outdoors. FeLV is one of the most common infectious diseases in cats. There is no cure for FeLV and the median survival time for cats diagnosed with it is 2.5 years.

Non-Core Vaccines

Non-core vaccines are those that are recommended for kittens with certain lifestyles or health risks.

“There are some cats that may qualify for [these] but it’s very few and far between,” Varichak says. “Cats that are severely immunodeficient, like cats with FeLV, could be considered for [these non-core] vaccinations.”

FIP

Feline infectious peritonitis is a viral disease caused by a feline coronavirus. It’s a progressive disease that can result in seizures, incoordination, vomiting and death. However, the FIP vaccine is not generally recommended by veterinarians because it has been found to be mostly ineffective in preventing the disease.

Bordetella bronchiseptica (kennel cough)

Your kitten is really only at risk of kennel cough if it’s in a shelter or boarding facility. In these environments, where numerous cats are around, kennel cough can spread. It’s generally only recommended by veterinarians in these situations.

Chlamydia felis

Chlamydia felis is a bacterial infection that mainly affects a part of a cat’s eye called the conjunctiva. Symptoms include yellow or green eye discharge, closed eyes, fever and loss of appetite. This infection can be treated with antibiotics. The chlamydia felis vaccine isn’t typically recommended unless your cat is at an increased risk.

Do I Really Have To Vaccinate My Indoor Cat?

Yes, you should still vaccinate your indoor cat to protect it against the most common diseases. Even though most diseases are transmitted through cat-to-cat contact, there’s always a risk.

“We get indoor, unvaccinated cats coming in with these diseases all the time. Being an indoor cat is not good enough protection from these diseases,” Varichak says.

You might drag something in on your shoe that could infect the cat or it may slip out the back door one day without you noticing.

“[Also], kittens can contract these diseases from their mother via the placenta or breast milk. It’s important to vaccinate because it’s [hard] to tell which cats are carrying the virus and which ones aren’t,” adds Varichak.

How Much Do Vaccines Cost for Cats?

Vaccines typically cost around $20 to $30 per vaccine, according to Varichak. She estimates between $100 and $150 for the full course of core vaccines. Of course, this price will vary based on your location, your kitten’s needs and your pet insurance.

Some facilities, like government animal shelters, nonprofits, mobile vet clinics and veterinary medicine colleges may offer vaccinations at a low cost or for free.

Although pet insurance typically doesn’t cover vaccines, many may offer an add-on wellness plan that does. Some pet insurance companies that offer wellness plans include ASPCA, Figo and Lemonade.

Is Pet Insurance Worth It?

Yes, pet insurance is worth it and the sooner you get your kitten insured, the more money you’re likely to save.

“A benefit of getting a young kitten on a pet insurance policy is that, if you continue that policy, they won’t have any pre-existing conditions so pretty much everything will be covered if anything happens,” Varichak says.

