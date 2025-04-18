Vacasa Issues Statement On Revised Proposal From Davidson Kempner Capital

(RTTNews) - Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) announced that the Special Committee of its Board has unanimously determined that the revised unsolicited acquisition proposal from Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP does not constitute, and is not reasonably likely to result in, a Superior Proposal pursuant to the terms of the definitive merger agreement between Casago and Vacasa.

The Special Committee noted that the Proposal remains conditioned upon requiring an amendment to the company's Tax Receivable Agreement. The Special Committee strongly disagreed with the various assertions made by Davidson Kempner in its most recent proposal letters.

