VAALCO Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results

VAALCO Energy reports Q1 2025 results with net income of $7.7 million, exceeding operational guidance in production and sales.

Quiver AI Summary

VAALCO Energy, Inc. announced its first-quarter 2025 financial and operational results, reporting a net income of $7.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, with an Adjusted EBITDAX of $57.0 million. The company achieved an average production of 17,764 net revenue interest (NRI) barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD), exceeding guidance. VAALCO has secured a new reserves-based revolving credit facility of $190 million, with the potential to increase to $300 million, and reduced its full-year capital expenditure guidance by 10%. The company announced significant developments, including the acquisition of a 70% working interest in the CI-705 block offshore Côte d'Ivoire, and plans for refurbishment of the FPSO and future drilling campaigns in various regions. VAALCO will also host a Capital Markets Day on May 14, 2025, to discuss its strategic vision and growth plans moving forward.

Potential Positives

Reported net income of $7.7 million, demonstrating profitability and positive financial performance in Q1 2025.

Production levels exceeded guidance with a net revenue interest of 17,764 BOEPD, indicating strong operational efficiency.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share, reinforcing commitment to shareholder returns.

Entered into a new reserves based revolving credit facility with an initial commitment of $190 million, enhancing financial flexibility for growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Net income for Q1 2025 decreased by 34% compared to Q4 2024, indicating potential deterioration in profitability.

Adjusted EBITDAX fell 25% from Q4 2024, primarily due to lower sales volumes and higher production expenses, suggesting challenges in managing operational costs and revenue generation.

Working capital decreased significantly from $56.2 million at the end of 2024 to $23.2 million, reflecting declining liquidity and potential financial strain.

FAQ

What were Vaalco Energy's financial results for Q1 2025?

Vaalco reported a net income of $7.7 million and adjusted EBITDAX of $57.0 million for Q1 2025.

How did Vaalco's oil production perform in Q1 2025?

Vaalco produced 17,764 NRI BOEPD, which exceeded the high end of guidance for the quarter.

What significant developments occurred in Côte d'Ivoire?

Vaalco acquired a 70% WI in the CI-705 block and began the FPSO refurbishment project.

When is Vaalco's Capital Markets Day presentation?

Vaalco will host its Capital Markets Day on May 14, 2025, at 8 a.m. Central Time.

What is Vaalco's dividend declaration for Q2 2025?

Vaalco declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share for Q2 2025, payable on June 27, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EGY Insider Trading Activity

$EGY insiders have traded $EGY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOR PRUCKL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 10,169 shares for an estimated $40,167

GEORGE W.M. MAXWELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $21,060

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $EGY stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY, LSE: EGY) (“Vaalco” or the “Company”) today reported operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights and Recent Key Items:











Reported net income of





$7.7 million





(





$0.07





per diluted share), Adjusted Net Income of





$6.3





million (





$0.06





per diluted share



)



and Adjusted EBITDAX







(1)







of





$57.0





million;





)





Produced





17,764





net revenue interest (



“



NRI



”



)







(2)







barrels of oil equivalent per day (“BOEPD”), above the high end of guidance, or





22,402





working interest (



“



WI



”



)







(3)







BOEPD, toward the high end of guidance;





“ ” “ ”





Sold





19,074





NRI BOEPD, toward the high end of guidance;











Entered into new reserves based revolving credit facility with an initial commitment of $190 million with the ability to grow to $300 million, secured against certain Vaalco assets;











Reduced full year capital expenditure guidance by about 10%, without impacting full year production or sales guidance;











Acquired 70% WI







(3)







in and will operate the CI-705 block in offshore Côte D’Ivoire;











Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock to be paid on June 27, 2025; and











Announced that it will host a Capital Markets Day presentation on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.















(1)









Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow are Non-GAAP financial measures and are described and reconciled to the closest GAAP measure in the attached table under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”













(2)









All NRI sales and production rates are Vaalco's working interest volumes less royalty volumes, where applicable.













(3)









All WI production rates and volumes are Vaalco's working interest volumes, where applicable.















George Maxwell, Vaalco’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We delivered another successful quarter, once again meeting or exceeding our guidance. Sales for the first quarter were toward the high end of guidance and our NRI production was above the high end of guidance, leading to solid net income of $0.07 per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDAX of $57.0 million. We continue to execute our strategic vision, with multiple accomplishments achieved in the first quarter that lay the foundation for profitable growth in 2025 and beyond. We entered into a new credit facility that will supplement our internally generated cash flow and cash balance to assist in funding our robust organic growth projects. In Côte D’Ivoire, we commenced the FPSO refurbishment project and are preparing for a drilling campaign in 2026 to augment the production and economic life of the Baobab field. In Gabon, we are preparing for the 2025/2026 drilling program which is scheduled to begin in Q3 2025. While we are continuing with these two major projects, we have decided to reduce our capital expenditure budget for 2025 by about 10%. We are delaying discretionary capital spending and are deferring our capital program in Canada. We are doing all of this without impacting production or sales forecasts for 2025 due to the strong performance of our assets in Gabon and Egypt.”





“We believe that we are well positioned to fund the meaningful growth and opportunities that we have planned over the next few years which should lead to even greater growth and value for the remainder of the decade. We look forward to providing additional details at our Capital Markets Day next week describing our diversified asset portfolio and the upside that we believe is available to drive future organic growth.”







Operational Update









Egypt







The start of the 2024 drilling campaign was deferred until late 2024. In Q4 2024, we completed one well. In Q1 2025, we completed an additional five wells. Four of the five wells that were completed in Q1 2025 were brought online and had an average initial production rate for the first 30 days of approximately 135 barrels of oil per day (“BOPD”). The fifth well was brought online in early Q2 2025. In addition to all new wells successfully increasing production levels, new reserves and a new production zone were discovered in the Bakr formation. The Company is reviewing several options to improve flow as the reservoir contains heavier oil.





The Company continues to perform detailed technical reviews of its newly drilled and existing wells while also continuing to work on enhancing production through a series of planned workovers and recompletions.







Canada







In the first half of 2024, Vaalco drilled and completed four 2.75 mile lateral wells in Canada. These wells continue to meet production expectations and the Company is monitoring their longer-term performance for future drilling opportunities. In 2025, Vaalco has decided to defer the drilling of additional wells in Canada to reduce the Company's overall capital expenditures.







Gabon







The Company secured a drilling rig in December 2024 in conjunction with its 2025/2026 drilling program, which is planned to begin in Q3 2025 to drill multiple development wells, and appraisal or exploration wells, as well as to perform workovers, with options to drill additional wells. Vaalco plans to drill the wells at both the Etame platform and at the Seent platform, and perform a re-drill and several workovers in the Ebouri field to access production and reserves that were previously shut in and removed from proved reserves due to the presence of hydrogen sulfide (“H



2



S”).





In Q1 2025, Vaalco conducted an extended flow test on the Ebouri 4-H well to gather information on the H



2



S concentrations at this location to aid in equipment design and to evaluate Vaalco's chemical crude sweetening process. The well has flowed for over four months, and the H



2



S concentration is within modeling expectations, demonstrating Vaalco's ability to treat the oil. The well has provided additional production, with some additional operating costs associated with the chemical treatment, adding to the Company's strong first quarter results.







Côte d'Ivoire







As part of the planned dry dock refurbishment, the Baobab Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (“FPSO”) ceased hydrocarbon production on January 31, 2025 and the final lifting of crude oil from the FPSO took place in February 2025. The vessel departed from the field in late March 2025 and is now currently under tow to the shipyard in Dubai for the refurbishment. Significant development drilling is expected to begin in 2026 after the FPSO is expected to return to service with potential meaningful additions to production from the main Baobab field in CI-40, as well as a potential future development of the Kossipo field, which is also on the license.





In March 2025, Vaalco announced that it had farmed into the CI-705 block offshore Côte d’Ivoire. Vaalco is the operator of the block with a 70% WI and a 100% paying interest through a commercial carry arrangement and is partnering with Ivory Coast Exploration Oil & Gas SAS and PETROCI. The CI-705 block is located in the prolific Tano basin and is approximately 70 kilometers (“km”) to the west of Vaalco’s CI-40 Block, where the Baobab and Kossipo oil fields are located, and 60 km west of ENI’s recent Calao discovery. Block CI-705 covers approximately 2,300 km



2



and is lightly explored with three wells drilled to date on the block. The water depth across the block ranges from zero to 2,500 meters. Vaalco has invested $3 million to acquire its interest in the new block, which it believes has significant prospectivity.







Financial Update



–



First Quarter of





2025







Vaalco reported net income of $7.7 million ($0.07 per diluted share) for Q1 2025, which was down 34% compared with net income of $11.7 million ($0.11 per diluted share) in Q4 2024 and up modestly compared to $7.7 million ($0.07 per diluted share) in Q1 2024. The decrease in earnings compared with Q4 2024 was driven by lower sales volume in Q1 2025 of 1,717 MBOE compared to a sales volume of 1,872 MBOE in Q4 2024 and higher production expense, partially offset by lower depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) and lower income tax expense.





Adjusted EBITDAX totaled $57.0 million in Q1 2025, a 25% decrease from $76.2 million in Q4 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volumes and higher production expense. Adjusted EBITDAX was down 8% from $61.7 million generated in Q1 2024.















Quarterly Summary - Sales and Net Revenue





























































$ in thousands









Three Months Ended March 31, 2025













Three Months Ended December 31, 2024















Gabon









Egypt









Canada









Côte d'Ivoire











Total











Gabon









Egypt









Canada









Côte d'Ivoire











Total











Oil Sales











59,864





















57,656





















5,325





















18,042













$









140,887



















54,172

















59,010

















6,685

















28,045









$





147,912













NGL Sales











—





















—





















1,808





















—

















1,808



















—

















—

















1,965

















—













1,965













Gas Sales











—





















—





















636





















—

















636



















—

















—

















421

















—













421













Gross Sales











59,864





















57,656





















7,769





















18,042

















143,331



















54,172

















59,010

















9,071

















28,045













150,298

































































































Selling Costs & Carried Interest











—





















(149









)

















(232









)

















—

















(381









)















450

















(130





)













(319





)













—













1













Royalties & Taxes











(7,677









)

















(23,587









)

















(1,357









)

















—

















(32,621









)















(7,455





)













(19,899





)













(1,224





)













—













(28,578





)





























































































Net Revenue











52,187





















33,920





















6,180





















18,042

















110,329



















47,167

















38,981

















7,528

















28,045













121,721

































































































Oil Sales MMB (working interest)











757





















920





















80





















238

















1,995



















733

















923

















99

















379













2,134













Average Oil Price Received







$









79.09

















$









62.49

















$









66.17

















$









75.87













$









70.61















$





73.92













$





63.92













$





67.68













$





73.90









$





69.30















Change













































2









%



















































Average Brent Price







































$









75.87















































$





74.66















Change













































2









%







































































































































Gas Sales MMCF (working interest)











—





















—





















413





















—

















413



















—

















—

















431

















—













431













Average Gas Price Received











—





















—

















$









1.54





















—













$









1.54



















—

















—













$





0.98

















—









$





0.98















Change













































57









%



















































Average Aeco Price ($USD)











—





















—

















$









1.43





















—













$









1.43



















—

















—













$





1.36

















—









$





1.36















Change













































5









%







































































































































NGL Sales MMB (working interest)









—

















—



















69



















—















69



















—

















—

















75

















—













75













Average Liquids Price Received









—

















—















$









26.39



















—











$









26.39



















—

















—













$





26.22

















—









$





26.22















Change













































1









%









































































Revenue and Sales









Q1 2025













Q1 2024













% Change Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024













Q4 2024













% Change Q1 2025 vs. Q4 2024











Production (NRI BOEPD)











17,764















16,848









5





%













20,775









(14





%)









Sales (NRI BOE)











1,717,000















1,490,000









15





%













1,872,000









(8





%)









Realized commodity price ($/BOE)







$









64.27











$





66.43









(3





%)









$





64.77









(1)%









Commodity (Per BOE including realized commodity derivatives)







$









64.34











$





66.41









(3





%)









$





64.48









—





%









Total commodity sales ($MM)







$









110.3











$





100.2









10





%









$





121.7









(9





%)













In Q1 2025, Vaalco had a net revenue decrease of $11.4 million or 9% compared to Q4 2024 as total NRI sales volumes of 1,717 MBOE was 8% lower than the Q4 2024



v



olumes of 1,872 MBOE but was 15% higher compared to 1,490 MBOE for Q1 2024, primarily due to production from the Cote d'Ivoire assets acquired in April 2024. Q1 2025 NRI sales were toward the high end of Vaalco’s guidance.











Costs and Expenses









Q1 2025













Q1 2024













% Change Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024













Q4 2024













% Change Q1 2025 vs. Q4 2024











Production expense, excluding offshore workovers and stock comp ($MM)







$









44.7















$





32.1













39





%









$





36.5













23





%









Production expense, excluding offshore workovers ($/BOE)







$









26.08















$





21.58













21





%









$





19.52













34





%









Offshore workover expense ($MM)







$









—















$





(0.1





)









—





%









$





0.1













—





%









Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($MM)







$









30.3















$





25.8













17





%









$





37.0













(18





%)









Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($/BOE)







$









17.65















$





17.30













2





%









$





19.79













(11





%)









General and administrative expense, excluding stock-based compensation ($MM)







$









7.8















$





5.9













31





%









$





7.1













9





%









General and administrative expense, excluding stock-based compensation ($/BOE)







$









4.51















$





3.90













16





%









$





3.80













19





%









Stock-based compensation expense ($MM)







$









1.4















$





0.9













50





%









$





1.4













(3





%)









Current income tax expense (benefit) ($MM)







$









17.7















$





25.7













(31





%)









$





26.2













(32)%









Deferred income tax expense (benefit) ($MM)







$









(1.6









)











$





(3.4





)









(53





%)









$





(9.0





)









(82





%)













Total production expense (excluding offshore workovers and stock compensation) of $44.7 million in Q1 2025 increased by 23% compared to Q4 2024 and 39% compared to Q1 2024. The increase in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024 was primarily driven by higher expenses in Gabon related to government audit settlements of approximately $4.7 million (net to Vaalco), additional chemical costs associated with the H



2



S treatment and to the increased sales associated with the purchase of the Côte d'Ivoire asset. The increase in Q1 2025 compared to Q4 2024 was driven by higher expenses in Gabon related to the government audit settlements and higher chemical costs.





DD&A expense for Q1 2025 was $30.3 million which was lower than $37.0 million in Q4 2024 and higher than $25.8 million in Q1 2024. The decrease in Q1 2025 DD&A expense compared to Q4 2024 is due primarily to the impact of the year end 2024 depletion adjustments based on the year end reserve reports. The increase in Q1 2025 DD&A expense compared to Q1 2024 is due to higher depletable costs in Côte d'Ivoire partially offset by lower depletable costs in Gabon, Egypt, and Canada.





General and administrative (“G&A”) expense, excluding stock-based compensation, increased slightly to $7.8 million in Q1 2025 from $7.1 million in Q4 2024 and increased from $5.9 million in Q1 2024. The increase in G&A expenses compared to Q1 2024 was primarily due to higher professional service fees, salaries and wages, and accounting and legal fees. Q1 2025 cash G&A was within the Company’s guidance.





Non-cash stock-based compensation expense was $1.4 million for Q1 2025 compared to $0.9 million for Q1 2024. Non-cash stock-based compensation expense for Q4 2024 was $1.4 million.





Other income (expense), net, was an expense of $2.4 million for Q1 2025, compared to an expense of $2.3 million during Q1 2024 and an expense of $9.7 million for Q4 2024. Other income (expense), net, normally consists of foreign currency losses and interest expense, net. Also in Q4 2024, the Company recorded a reduction in the bargain purchase gain of $6.4 million as a result of the change in fair value estimates of the net assets acquired in the Svenska acquisition.





Income tax expense (benefit) was an expense for Q1 2025 of $16.1 million and is comprised of current expense of $17.7 million and deferred tax benefit of $1.6 million. In Q1 2024, income tax expense was $22.3 million and is comprised of current expense of $25.7 million and deferred tax benefit of $3.4 million. Q4 2024 income tax expense was $17.2 million, and is comprised of current tax expense of $26.2 million and deferred tax benefit of $9.0 million.





Taxes paid by jurisdiction are as follows:









(in thousands)











Gabon













Egypt













Canada













Equatorial Guinea













Cote d'Ivoire













Corporate and Other













Total

















Cash/In Kind Taxes Paid:









































































Three months ended March 31, 2025













$









30,253













6,953













—













—













$









790













—













$









37,996





















Capital Investments/Balance Sheet







For the first quarter of 2025, net capital expenditures totaled $58.5 million on a cash basis and $51.3 million on an accrual basis. These expenditures were primarily related to costs associated with project costs and long lead items for Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire and the development drilling program in Egypt.





At the end of the first quarter of 2025, Vaalco had an unrestricted cash balance of $40.9 million. Working capital at March 31, 2025 was $23.2 million compared with $56.2 million at December 31, 2024, while Adjusted Working Capital at March 31, 2025 totaled $40.4 million.





In March 2025, Vaalco entered into a new reserves based revolving credit facility (the “new facility”) with an initial commitment of $190 million and the ability to grow to $300 million, led by The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited, Isle of Man Branch with other participating banks and financial partners. The new facility, which is subject to customary administrative conditional precedents, replaces the Company’s existing undrawn revolving credit facility that was provided by Glencore Energy UK Ltd. The Company arranged the new facility primarily to provide short-term funding that may be needed from time-to-time to supplement its internally generated cash flow and cash balance as it executes its planned investment programs across its diversified asset base over the next few years.







Quarterly Cash Dividend







Vaalco paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025 on March 28, 2025. The Company also recently announced its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2025 ($0.25 annualized), to be paid on June 27, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2025. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Vaalco Board of Directors.







Hedging







The Company continued to opportunistically hedge a portion of its expected future production to lock in strong cash flow generation to assist in funding its capital and shareholder return programs.





The following includes hedges remaining in place as of the end of the first quarter of 2025:



















































Weighted Average Hedge Price ($/Bbl)













Settlement Period













Commodity













Type of Contract













Index













Average Volumes Hedged (Bbl)













Floor













Ceiling











April 2025 - June 2025









Oil









Collars









Dated Brent









70,000









$





65.00









$





81.00









July 2025 - September 2025









Oil









Collars









Dated Brent









60,000









$





65.00









$





80.00













Subsequent to March 31, 2025, the Company entered into the following additional derivative contracts to cover its future anticipated production:











Settlement Period













Commodity













Type of Contract













Index













Average Volumes Hedged (GJ)







(a)















Weighted Average Hedge Price (CAD/GJ)











May 2025 - October 2025









Natural Gas









Swap









AECO (7A)









114,000









$





2.15













a) One gigajoule (GJ) equals one billion joules (J). A gigajoule of natural gas is approximately 25.5 cubic meters standard conditions.











Settlement Period













Commodity













Type of Contract













Index













Average Volumes Hedged (Bbl)













Weighted Average Hedge Price ($/Bbl)











July 1, 2025 - July 31, 2025









Oil









Swap









Dated Brent









100,000









$





65.45















Capital Markets Day Presentation







Vaalco announced that it will host a Capital Markets Day presentation on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The presentation will begin at 8 a.m. Central Time (2 p.m. London Time) and is expected to conclude around 10:00 a.m. Central Time. The agenda will include presentations by key members of management on Vaalco’s longer-term vision including growth across its diversified, multi-country asset base.





Participation in the Capital Markets Day is directed to Vaalco’s shareholders, buy side and sell side analysts, as well as large institutional investors and portfolio managers. The session will be web cast live along with related presentation materials through Vaalco’s web site at www.vaalco.com in the “Investors” section of the web site. A replay will be archived on the site shortly after the presentation concludes.







2025 Guidance:







The Company has provided second quarter 2025 guidance and updated its full year 2025 guidance. All of the quarterly and annual guidance is detailed in the tables below.























FY 2025













Gabon













Egypt













Canada













Côte d'Ivoire











Production (BOEPD)





WI









19250 - 22310









7000 - 8300









9750 - 11100









2200 - 2600









300 - 310









Production (BOEPD)





NRI









14500 - 16710









6200 - 7100









6200 - 7200









1800 - 2100









300 - 310









Sales Volume (BOEPD)





WI









19850 - 22700









7300 - 8300









9750 - 11100









2200 - 2600









600 - 700









Sales Volume (BOEPD)





NRI









14900 - 17200









6300 - 7200









6200 - 7200









1800 - 2100









600 - 700









Production Expense (millions)





WI & NRI









$148.5 - $161.5 MM









































Production Expense per BOE





WI









$18.00 - $21.50









































Production Expense per BOE





NRI









$24.00 - $28.00









































Offshore Workovers (millions)





WI & NRI









$0 - $10 MM









































Cash G&A (millions)





WI & NRI









$25.0 - $31.0 MM









































CAPEX excluding acquisitions (millions)





WI & NRI









$250 - $300 MM









































DD&A ($/BOE)





NRI









$16.00 - $20.00



































































Q2 2025













Gabon













Egypt













Canada













Côte d'Ivoire











Production (BOEPD)





WI









20000 - 22100









7800 - 8600









10100 - 11200









2100 - 2300









—









Production (BOEPD)





NRI









15400 - 16800









6800 - 7500









6900 - 7400









1700 - 1900









—









Sales Volume (BOEPD)





WI









22800 - 24900









10600 - 11400









10100 - 11200









2100 - 2300









—









Sales Volume (BOEPD)





NRI









17800 - 19300









9200 - 10000









6900 - 7400









1700 - 1900









—









Production Expense (millions)





WI & NRI









$39.5 - $48.0 MM









































Production Expense per BOE





WI









$18.00 - $23.00









































Production Expense per BOE





NRI









$23.00 - $29.00









































Offshore Workovers (millions)





WI & NRI









$0 - $0 MM









































Cash G&A (millions)





WI & NRI









$6.0 - $8.0 MM









































CAPEX excluding acquisitions (millions)





WI & NRI









$65 - $85 MM









































DD&A ($/BOE)





NRI









$16.00 - $20.00















































Conference Call







As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial and operating results, Friday, May 9, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 3:00 p.m. London Time). Interested parties may participate by dialing (833) 685-0907. Parties in the United Kingdom may participate toll-free by dialing 08082389064 and other international parties may dial (412) 317-5741. Participants should request to be joined to the “Vaalco Energy First Quarter 2025 Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast on Vaalco’s website at



www.vaalco.com



. An archived audio replay will be available on Vaalco’s website.





A “Q1 2025 Supplemental Information” investor deck will be posted to Vaalco’s website prior to its conference call on May 9, 2025 that includes additional financial and operational information.







About Vaalco







Vaalco, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Canada.







For Further Information













Vaalco Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)







+00 1 713 543 3422









Website:





www.vaalco.com























Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations)







+00 1 713 543 3422









Al Petrie / Chris Delange



























Buchanan (UK Financial PR)







+44 (0) 207 466 5000









Ben Romney / Barry Archer





VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com















Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws and other applicable laws and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws(collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “aim,” “target,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “likely,” “plan” and “probably” or similar words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) estimates of future drilling, production, sales and costs of acquiring crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; (ii) expectations regarding Vaalco's ability to effectively integrate assets and properties it has acquired as a result of the Svenska acquisition into its operations; (iii) expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth and potential of Vaalco’s operations, project pipeline and investments, and schedule and anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom; (iv) expectations regarding future acquisitions, investments or divestitures; (v) expectations of future dividends; (vi) expectations of future balance sheet strength; and (vii) expectations of future equity and enterprise value.





Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of Vaalco; the ability to generate cash flows that, along with cash on hand, will be sufficient to support operations and cash requirements; risks relating to the timing and costs of completion for scheduled maintenance of the FPSO servicing the Baobab field; and the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Vaalco’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.





Dividends beyond the second quarter of 2025 have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors for Vaalco. The declaration and payment of future dividends remains at the discretion of the Board and will be determined based on Vaalco’s financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, crude oil and natural gas prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. The Board reserves all powers related to the declaration and payment of dividends. Consequently, in determining the dividend to be declared and paid on Vaalco common stock, the Board may revise or terminate the payment level at any time without prior notice.





Any forward-looking statement made by Vaalco in this press release is based only on information currently available to Vaalco and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Vaalco undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Other Oil and Gas Advisories







Investors are cautioned when viewing BOEs in isolation. BOE conversion ratio is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalencies described above, utilizing such equivalencies may be incomplete as an indication of value.







Inside Information







This announcement contains inside information as defined in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse which is part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“MAR”) and is made in accordance with the Company’s obligations under article 17 of MAR. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Vaalco is Matthew Powers, Corporate Secretary of Vaalco.







VAALCO





ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets















As of March 31, 2025













As of December 31, 2024



















(in thousands)















ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents







$









40,914











$





82,650









Receivables:





















Trade, net of allowances for credit loss and other of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively











120,252















94,778









Accounts with joint venture owners, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.8 million and $1.5 million, respectively











2,847















179









Egypt receivables and other











3,235















35,763









Other current assets











33,590















24,557









Total current assets











200,838















237,927









Crude oil, natural gas and NGLs properties and equipment, net











562,926















538,103









Other noncurrent assets:





















Right of use operating lease assets











16,303















17,254









Right of use finance lease assets











78,862















79,849









Deferred tax assets











48,364















55,581









Other long-term assets











19,810















26,236









Total assets







$









927,103











$





954,950











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities







$









177,675











$





181,728









Asset retirement obligations











81,053















78,592









Operating lease liabilities - net of current portion











12,915















13,903









Finance lease liabilities - net of current portion











66,198















67,377









Deferred tax liabilities











85,168















93,904









Other long-term liabilities











—















17,863









Total liabilities











423,009















453,367









Total shareholders’ equity











504,094















501,583









Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity







$









927,103











$





954,950















VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES







Consolidated Statements of Operations















Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













December 31, 2024

















(in thousands except per share amounts)











Revenues:





























Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales







$









110,329















$





100,155













$





121,721













Operating costs and expenses:





























Production expense











44,806



















32,089

















36,641













Exploration expense











—



















48

















—













Depreciation, depletion and amortization











30,305



















25,824

















37,047













Transaction costs related to acquisition











—



















1,313

















—













General and administrative expense











9,051



















6,710

















8,454













Credit losses and other











(27









)















1,812

















1,082













Total operating costs and expenses











84,135



















67,796

















83,224













Other operating income, net











—



















(166





)













10













Operating income











26,194



















32,193

















38,507













Other income (expense):





























Derivative instruments gain (loss), net











(74









)















(847





)













(365





)









Interest expense, net











(1,295









)















(935





)













(1,092





)









Bargain purchase gain











—



















—

















(6,366





)









Other income (expense), net











(1,012









)















(487





)













(1,828





)









Total other income (expense), net











(2,381









)















(2,269





)













(9,651





)









Income before income taxes











23,813



















29,924

















28,856













Income tax expense











16,083



















22,238

















17,192













Net income







$









7,730















$





7,686













$





11,664













Other comprehensive income (loss):





























Currency translation adjustments











117



















(2,454





)













(5,975





)









Comprehensive income







$









7,847















$





5,232













$





5,689









































Basic net income per share:





























Net income per share







$









0.07















$





0.07













$





0.11













Basic weighted average shares outstanding











103,758



















103,659

















103,743













Diluted net income per share:





























Net income per share







$









0.07















$





0.07













$





0.11













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding











103,785



















104,541

















103,812



















VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024























(in thousands)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





















Net income







$









7,730















$





7,686













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation, depletion and amortization











30,305



















25,824













Exploration expense











146



















—













Deferred taxes











(1,519









)















(3,441





)









Unrealized foreign exchange loss











1,673



















(102





)









Stock-based compensation











1,475



















898













Cash settlements paid on exercised stock appreciation rights











—



















(154





)









Derivative instruments (gain) loss, net











74



















847













Cash settlements paid on matured derivative contracts, net











123



















(24





)









Cash settlements paid on asset retirement obligations











—



















(29





)









Credit losses and other











(27









)















1,812













Other operating loss, net











—



















166













Equipment and other expensed in operations











972



















302













Change in operating assets and liabilities











(8,246









)















(11,953





)









Net cash provided by operating activities











32,706



















21,832













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





















Property and equipment expenditures











(58,527









)















(16,618





)









Acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties











(247









)















—













Net cash used in investing activities











(58,774









)















(16,618





)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





















Proceeds from the issuances of common stock











—



















447













Dividend distribution











(6,570









)















(6,463





)









Treasury shares











(155









)















(6,344





)









Deferred financing costs











(5,118









)















—













Payments of finance lease











(2,943









)















(2,095





)









Net cash used in in financing activities











(14,786









)















(14,455





)









Effects of exchange rate changes on cash











27



















(208





)









NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH











(40,827









)















(9,449





)









CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD











97,726



















129,178













CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD







$









56,899















$





119,729

















VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES





Selected Financial and Operating Statistics







(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













December 31, 2024













NRI SALES DATA































Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (MBOE)







1,717











1,490









1,872









Average daily sales volumes (BOE)







19,074











16,374









20,352







































WI PRODUCTION DATA































Etame Crude oil (MBbl)







767











819









791









Gabon Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)







8,522











9,001









8,598





































Egypt Crude oil (MBbl)







920











950









923









Egypt Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)







10,225











10,440









10,035





































Canada Crude Oil (MBbl)







80











61









99









Canada Natural Gas (MMcf)







413











469









431









Canada Natural Gas Liquid (MBOE)







69











76









75









Canada Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (MBOE)







218











215









246









Canada Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)







2,420











2,363









2,669





































Côte d'Ivoire Crude oil (MBbl)







111











—









368









Côte d'Ivoire Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)







1,235











—









3,997





































Total Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production (MBOE)







2,016











1,984









2,328









Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)







22,402











21,804









25,300







































NRI PRODUCTION DATA































Etame Crude oil (MBbl)







667











713









688









Gabon Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)







7,414











7,835









7,481





































Egypt Crude oil (MBbl)







642











641









644









Egypt Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)







7,131











7,044









7,001





































Canada Crude Oil (MBbl)







66











51









85









Canada Natural Gas (MMcf)







338











392









371









Canada Natural Gas Liquid (MBOE)







56











63









64









Canada Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (MBOE)







179











179









211









Canada Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)







1,984











1,971









2,296





































Côte d'Ivoire Crude oil (MBbl)







111











—









368









Côte d'Ivoire Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)







1,235











—









3,997





































Total Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production (MBOE)







1,599











1,533









1,911









Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)







17,764











16,850









20,775























AVERAGE SALES PRICES:































Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (per BOE) - WI basis







$









67.03











$





69.62









$





65.69









Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (per BOE) - NRI basis







$









64.27











$





66.43









$





64.77









Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (Per BOE including realized commodity derivatives) - NRI basis







$









64.34











$





66.41









$





64.48







































COSTS AND EXPENSES (Per BOE of sales):































Production expense











26.10











$





21.54









$





19.57









Production expense, excluding offshore workovers and stock compensation*











26.05











$





21.56









$





19.49









Depreciation, depletion and amortization











17.65











$





17.33









$





19.79









General and administrative expense**











5.27











$





4.50









$





4.52









Property and equipment expenditures, cash basis (in thousands)







$









58,527











$





16,618









$





41,466









* Offshore workover costs excluded for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024 are $0.0 million, $(0.1) million and $0.1 million, respectively.





* Stock compensation associated with production expense excluded from the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024 are immaterial.





** General and administrative expenses include $0.76, $0.58 and $0.72 per barrel of oil related to stock-based compensation expense in the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively.













NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





Management uses Adjusted Net Income to evaluate operating and financial performance and believes the measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash and/or other items that management does not consider to be indicative of the Company’s performance from period to period. Management also believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors to evaluate and compare the Company’s operating and financial performance across periods, as well as to facilitate comparisons to others in the Company’s industry. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents net income, plus deferred income tax expense (benefit), unrealized derivative instrument loss (gain), bargain purchase gain on the Svenska Acquisition, FPSO demobilization, transaction costs related to the Svenska acquisition and non-cash and other items.





Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used by Vaalco’s management and by external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders, rating agencies, investors and others who follow the industry. Management believes the measure is useful to investors because it is as an indicator of the Company’s ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents net income, plus interest expense (income) net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, exploration expense, FPSO demobilization, non-cash and other items including stock compensation expense, bargain purchase gain on the Svenska Acquisition, other operating (income) expense, net, non-cash purchase price adjustment, transaction costs related to acquisition, credit losses and other and unrealized derivative instrument loss (gain).





Management uses Adjusted Working Capital as a transition tool to assess the working capital position of the Company’s continuing operations excluding leasing obligations because it eliminates the impact of discontinued operations as well as the impact of lease liabilities. Under the applicable lease accounting standards, lease liabilities related to assets used in joint operations include both the Company’s share of expenditures as well as the share of lease expenditures which its non-operator joint venture owners’ will be obligated to pay under joint operating agreements. Adjusted Working Capital is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents working capital excluding working capital attributable to discontinued operations and current liabilities associated with lease obligations.





Management uses Free Cash Flow to evaluate financial performance and to determine the total amount of cash over a specified period available to be used in connection with returning cash to shareholders, and believes the measure is useful to investors because it provides the total amount of net cash available for returning cash to shareholders by adding cash generated from operating activities, subtracting amounts used in financing and investing activities, effects of exchange rate changes on cash and adding back amounts used for dividend payments and stock repurchases. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and adds the amounts paid under dividend distributions and share repurchases over a specified period.





Free Cash Flow has significant limitations, including that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary purposes and should not be used as a substitute for cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow should not be considered as a substitute for cashflows from operating activities before discontinued operations or any other liquidity measure presented in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow may vary among other companies. Therefore, the Company’s Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.





Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income have significant limitations, including that they do not reflect the Company’s cash requirements for capital expenditures, contractual commitments, working capital or debt service. Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow should not be considered as substitutes for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and operating income (loss), and the calculation of these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, the Company’s Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.





The tables below reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow.









VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES





Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







(Unaudited)









(in thousands)

















Three Months Ended













Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income









March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













December 31, 2024











Net income







$









7,730















$





7,686













$





11,664













Adjustment for discrete items:





























Unrealized derivative instruments loss (gain)











198



















823

















96













Bargain purchase gain











—



















—

















6,366













Deferred income tax expense (benefit)











(1,610









)















(3,441





)













(11,781





)









Transaction costs related to acquisition











22



















1,313

















508













Other operating (income) expense, net











—



















166

















(10





)









Adjusted Net Income







$









6,340















$





6,547













$





6,843









































Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share







$









0.06















$





0.06













$





0.07













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



(1)













103,785



















104,541

















103,812















(1)



No adjustments to weighted average shares outstanding























Three Months Ended













Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAX









March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













December 31, 2024











Net income







$









7,730















$





7,686









$





11,664













Add back:





























Interest expense, net











1,295



















935













1,092













Income tax expense











16,083



















22,238













17,192













Depreciation, depletion and amortization











30,305



















25,824













37,047













Exploration expense











—



















48













—













Non-cash or unusual items:





























Stock-based compensation











1,352



















899













1,196













Unrealized derivative instruments loss











198



















823













96













Bargain purchase gain











—



















—













6,366













Other operating (income) expense, net











—



















166













(10





)









Transaction costs related to acquisition











22



















1,313













508













Credit losses and other











(27









)















1,812













1,082













Adjusted EBITDAX







$









56,958















$





61,744









$





76,233

















VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES





Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







(Unaudited)









(in thousands)













Reconciliation of Working Capital to Adjusted Working Capital









March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













Change











Current assets







$









200,838















$





237,927













$





(37,089





)









Current liabilities











(177,675









)















(181,728





)













4,053















Working capital













23,163



















56,199

















(33,036





)









Add: lease liabilities - current portion











17,249



















16,895

















354















Adjusted Working Capital









$









40,412















$





73,094













$





(32,682





)







































Three Months Ended March 31, 2025













Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow









(in thousands)











Net cash provided by Operating activities







$









32,706















Net cash used in Investing activities











(58,774









)











Net cash used in Financing activities











(14,786









)











Effects of exchange rate changes on cash











27

















Total net cash change













(40,827









)























Add back shareholder cash out:













Dividends paid











6,570

















Total cash returned to shareholders













6,570





























Free Cash Flow









$









(34,257









)









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.