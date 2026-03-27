V2X (VVX) Price Target Increased by 11.84% to 77.38

The average one-year price target for V2X (NYSE:VVX) has been revised to $77.38 / share. This is an increase of 11.84% from the prior estimate of $69.19 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $98.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.01% from the latest reported closing price of $68.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in V2X. This is an decrease of 189 owner(s) or 38.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVX is 0.13%, an increase of 58.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.04% to 32,124K shares. The put/call ratio of VVX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aip holds 5,017K shares representing 16.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,467K shares , representing a decrease of 68.76%.

Reinhart Partners holds 1,429K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares , representing an increase of 37.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 38.90% over the last quarter.

Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 912K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares , representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 871K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares , representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 746K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 10.28% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.