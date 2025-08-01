Markets
V2X Secures $4.3 Bln Contract To Support US Air Force T-6 COMBS Program

August 01, 2025 — 07:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX), Friday announced that the company has been awarded a $4.3 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by the U.S. Air Force for Contractor Operated and Maintained Supply services in support of the T-6 aircraft.

As per the contract, the company has to provide supply support for safe, flyable aircraft to meet the daily flight schedules and depot requirements of the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Army.

The work, expected to be completed by July 2034, will take place at various military bases across the United States.

In the pre-market hours, VVX is trading at $47.38 on the New York Stock Exchange.

