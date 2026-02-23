V2X, Inc. Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $22.77 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $25.03 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, V2X, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.30 million or $1.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $1.21 billion from $1.15 billion last year.

V2X, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.77 Mln. vs. $25.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $1.21 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.

