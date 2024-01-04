V2X Gets $190 Mln Contract From US Army

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and defense company V2X, Inc. (VVX), Thursday announced that it has received $190 million contract from the US Army as part of the United States Army Central Command or USARCENT Training and Range Operations Maintenance Services Contract or ATROMS.

The contract will be for 5 years and will continue to support USARCENT's mission in Kuwait as well as other locations.

The company will provide training support services as well as instruction, operation, and maintenance of Training Aids, Devices, Simulators and Simulations or TADSS.

On Wednesday, V2X shares closed at $44.57, down 2.90% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.