V2X Extends Collaboration With General Motors Through 2030

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX), Tuesday announced an extended partnership through 2030 to continue to design, deliver, and evaluate comprehensive technical training for all General Motors (GM) Service Technicians.

The extended contract, valued at over $100 million, includes operation of the flagship GM Technical Training Center in Troy, MI, supporting GM's renowned World Class Technician certification program.

CEO Jeremy Wensinger said, "Our work with GM has been pivotal in driving our growth across the commercial, government, and military technical training markets. Every day, we strive to earn and uphold GM's trust in V2X."

In the pre-market hours, VVX is trading at $73.06, down 0.07 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

