Markets
VVX

V2X Board Approves Share Repurchase Program Of Upto $100 Mln

May 12, 2025 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX), Monday announced the approval of a program to repurchase upto $100 million of the company's common stock for a three-year term ending on May 12, 2028.

The company stated that the program reflects the strength in its business and its commitment to enhancing shareholder returns through a disciplined capital allocation strategy.

In the pre-market hours, V2X's stock is trading at $51.86, up 2.49 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.