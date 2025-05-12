V2X Board Approves Share Repurchase Program Of Upto $100 Mln

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX), Monday announced the approval of a program to repurchase upto $100 million of the company's common stock for a three-year term ending on May 12, 2028.

The company stated that the program reflects the strength in its business and its commitment to enhancing shareholder returns through a disciplined capital allocation strategy.

In the pre-market hours, V2X's stock is trading at $51.86, up 2.49 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

