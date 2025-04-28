Markets
V2X Bags $103 Mln US Navy Contract For C-26 Maintenance

April 28, 2025 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX), Monday announced that the company has secured a $103 million contract by the U.S. Navy for Contractor Logistics Support maintenance of C-26 aircraft, including aircraft engineering, upgrades maintenance and modifications.

The company added that the contract signifies Navy's continued confidence in V2X's ability to deliver mission-capable aircraft with exceptional performance.

The firm-fixed-price contract is expected to begin in June 2025.

In the pre-market hours, V2X's stock is trading at $49.81 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks mentioned

