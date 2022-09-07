Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, where 28,300,000 units were destroyed, or a 21.1% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the United States Fund Finder & ETF Screener, which lost 400,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of REMG, in morning trading today Alibaba Group Holding is up about 0.2%, and Hdfc Bank is up by about 0.3%.

VIDEO: UVXY, REMG: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.