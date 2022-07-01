UVXY, EPV: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, which added 8,900,000 units, or a 15.3% increase week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe, which added 1,275,000 units, for a 37.6% increase in outstanding units.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows