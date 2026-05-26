UVXY Crowded With Sellers

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (Symbol: UVXY) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $31.04 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures, the RSI reading has hit 27.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 73.6. A bullish investor could look at UVXY's 27.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), UVXY's low point in its 52 week range is $31.04 per share, with $119.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.32. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day.

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Further UVXY Research:

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