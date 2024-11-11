Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the UVIX ETF, which added 11,340,000 units, or a 29.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - October, which added 450,000 units, for a 39.1% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of QCOC, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is down about 4.5%.

VIDEO: UVIX, QCOC: Big ETF Inflows

