UVE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/8/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/8/26, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of UVE's recent stock price of $40.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UVE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UVE's low point in its 52 week range is $21.96 per share, with $41.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.34.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, UVE makes up 1.64% of the Even Herd Long Short ETF (Symbol: EHLS) which is trading up by about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding UVE).

In Wednesday trading, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.