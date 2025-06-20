Is UUUU's HMS Diversification Strategy a Smart Long-Term Move?

Energy Fuels UUUU reported a 33.5% decline in revenues in the first quarter of 2025 to $16.9 million owing to its decision to withhold uranium sales amid declining prices. The last year quarter’s revenues of $25 million mainly stemmed from the sale of uranium. In contrast, the Heavy Mineral Sands (HMS) segment was the primary revenue contributor in the first quarter of 2025, accounting for $15.5 million through the sale of 6,836 tons of rutile, 12,852 tons of ilmenite and 1,429 tons of zircon, mainly from the Kwale Project.

The company is taking a cautious stance in uranium sales for 2025, projecting just 220,000 pounds compared with 450,000 pounds sold in 2024, as uranium prices have fallen around 12% over the past year. Energy Fuels plans to resume uranium sales when pricing conditions improve.

However, with the Kwale operation now in reclamation following the end of its mine life, Energy Fuels does not anticipate immediate production until other projects come online. Coupled with reduced uranium sales and lower price expectations, the company is likely to face declining revenues and continued losses in 2025.

The diversification into the HMS sector has its long-term advantages. Heavy mineral sand mines mainly target titanium and zirconium minerals like ilmenite, rutile and zircon, and also produce a valuable rare earth mineral concentrate, monazite, as a low-cost byproduct.

In addition to revenue diversification, the HMS mines provide Energy Fuels an avenue to control its internal costs and supply chains for monazite, which can be processed at its mill by leveraging existing licenses, infrastructure and expertise.

To this end, Energy Fuels acquired Base Resources in 2024, gaining control of the high-grade, long-life Toliara HMS project in Madagascar. Now that the government has lifted the project’s suspension, development has resumed with a final investment decision (FID) expected in early 2026. Toliara is projected to produce 26,000 tons of monazite per year.

Energy Fuels is also advancing its fully owned Bahia HMS project in Brazil and holds an earn-in option of up to 49% in the Donald Project in Australia through a joint venture with Astron Corporation. The company expects an FID could be made on the Donald Project in the latter half of 2025.

Tronox Holdings plc TROX, an already established player in the space, operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines and beneficiation operations in Australia and South Africa to produce feedstock materials that can be processed into TiO for pigment, high purity titanium chemicals.

Tronox Holdings has nine TiO2 pigment plants, six mineral sands mines and five upgrading facilities on six continents. Tronox Holdings’ strategy is to be vertically integrated and produce enough feedstock materials to be as self-sufficient as possible in the production of TiO.

A Look at Another Uranium Stock’s Performance in Q1

Cameco Corporation’s CCJ first-quarter revenues rose 24% to $789 million. Cameco’s uranium revenues were up 10% to $619 million, mainly due to an increase of 15% in the Canadian dollar average realized price, which offset 5% lower uranium sales volume. Meanwhile, its Fuel Services segment’s revenues surged 88%.

Cameco’s uranium segment’s net earnings were down 10% to $227 million and adjusted EBITDA was down 6% to $286 million. This was offset by a solid 240% improvement in net earnings and 200% improvement in adjusted EBITDA in Cameco’s fuel services segment.

UUUU’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Energy Fuels shares have gained 12.5% so far this year compared with the industry’s 0.4% growth.



UUUU is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales multiple of 13.26X, at a significant premium to the industry’s 2.75X. It has a Value Score of F.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Fuels’ 2025 loss is pegged at 28 cents per share. However, the bottom-line estimate for 2026 is pegged at earnings of six cents per share.

The EPS estimates for 2025 have moved down over the past 60 days, while the estimate for 2026 has remained unchanged.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

