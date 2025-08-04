Utz Q2 Revenue Up 2.9%

Key Points GAAP revenue of $366.7 million exceeded estimates, reflecting 2.9% year-over-year growth.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 missed analyst estimates and fell 10.5% from the prior-year period (adjusted).

Branded product sales and expansion into new geographies fueled organic growth, but higher costs weighed on margins and profit.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ), a leading salty snacks maker with iconic brands like Utz, Zapp’s, and Boulder Canyon, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 31, 2025. The standout news: GAAP revenue reached $366.7 million, surpassing analyst expectations by $4.57 million (GAAP), while Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.17, missing estimates by $0.01. Although sales momentum accelerated in branded snacks and new regions, escalating costs constrained margins and profit. The period reflected both progress in the company’s core strategies and near-term profitability headwinds.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.17 $0.18 $0.19 (10.5%) Revenue (GAAP) $366.7 million $362.13 million $356.2 million 2.9% Adjusted EBITDA $48.7 million N/A $49.7 million (2.0%) Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 39.8% N/A 37.6% 2.2 pp Net Income (GAAP) $10.1 million N/A $25.4 million (60.2%)

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Utz Brands makes and sells a wide range of salty snacks. Its portfolio includes potato chips, kettle chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, and tortilla chips sold under well-known brand names like Utz and Boulder Canyon. The company has a strong hold in its core geographies but continues to pursue growth by expanding into new U.S. regions and innovating its product lineup.

Recently, Utz has heavily prioritized geographic expansion and investment in branded products. The company’s most important drivers are the development of its “Power Four” product families (Utz®, On The Border®, Zapp’s®, Boulder Canyon®), operational efficiency in supply chains, and execution in distribution expansion. Success depends on managing costs while broadening its customer base, boosting market share for top brands, and keeping pace with consumer trends through product innovation.

Earnings Highlights and Operational Details

In Q2 FY2025, the company’s GAAP revenue climbed 2.9% compared to the prior-year period, GAAP revenue outperformed analyst estimates. Branded salty snacks, which comprise 88% of total sales, grew 5.4% organically. The Power Four Brands collectively saw retail sales climb 5.7%. According to management, branded portfolio performance was “accelerating” and driving value and volume share gains in both established and new markets.

Organic sales growth closely matched reported sales growth, at 2.9%. In a salty snacks category that saw a 1.5% drop in retail sales, Utz stood out with a 3.3% retail sales increase and a 4.3% rise in volume. While this underscores strong consumer demand for its branded products, non-branded and non-salty snacks declined 11.8% versus the prior-year period, highlighting ongoing challenges outside the company’s main focus areas.

The company achieved an adjusted gross profit margin of 39.8%, up 2.2 percentage points. Management attributed this to “productivity savings,” even as cost inflation and capacity investment weighed on GAAP gross margin. Despite gross profit improvements, expenses increased sharply. Selling, distribution, and administrative (SD&A) costs (GAAP) were $119.5 million, now 32.6% of sales -- up from 29.4% in the prior year period (Q2 FY2024) Adjusted SD&A as a percentage of sales also rose, reaching 26.5%. These higher costs, particularly tied to expansion and selling investments, contributed to a 2.0% decrease in adjusted EBITDA and a steep drop in net income.

Utz continues to consolidate and modernize its supply network, with the planned closure of a Grand Rapids, Michigan facility. This reduces the plant network from eight to seven locations and is intended to help drive further productivity savings in the second half of the year. The company projects productivity savings to reach about 6% of adjusted cost of goods sold in FY2025. Management noted, “consolidation should enable the Company to allocate more volume to its larger, more efficient facilities, while driving fixed cost leverage and enhanced automation”

Distribution advancements -- in both club and discount channels as well as the natural food channel -- have helped Utz’s key brands grab additional shelf space. The direct-store-delivery (DSD) network, which covers over 81,500 retail outlets, is a central asset supporting these efforts. Innovation fueled momentum as well, with Boulder Canyon’s new chip varieties and On The Border’s introduction of flavored tortilla chips both called out as growth drivers.

One-time events in the period included the wind-down of a major bonus pack promotion program, but lowered average realized prices by 3.4% in Q1 FY2025. Management described its net impact as “neutral” for sales. These bonus packs are phasing out, setting up a normalization test for the second half of the year.

The company paid dividends of $5.4 million in Q1 FY2025. There was no indication of a change in the dividend payout for the period.

Looking Forward

Management raised its organic net sales outlook for FY2025, now forecasting at least 2.5% growth, compared to a prior “low-single digits” estimate. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was revised to a narrower range of 7% to 10% growth (previously 6% to 10%) for FY2025. However, the outlook for Adjusted Earnings Per Share was lowered to 7% to 10% growth (from 10% to 15%) for FY2025, in response to higher capital expenditures, rising depreciation and amortization, and increased interest expense. Capital spending projections for FY2025 have been lifted to $100 million, at the top end of earlier estimates.

The company aims to reduce its net leverage ratio to around 3 times by year-end fiscal 2025, down from the current 4.1 times. Leadership highlighted planned gross margin improvements from productivity savings and a better product mix as key factors expected to drive margin expansion in the second half of FY2025. Investors should keep an eye on cost control, branded product growth, results from facility consolidation, and the stability of working capital metrics as inventory and receivables have risen. The dividend remains unchanged this quarter.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

