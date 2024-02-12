UTL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.12, changing hands as high as $50.29 per share. UNITIL Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTL's low point in its 52 week range is $41.43 per share, with $60.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.15.

