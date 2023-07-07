UTF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: UTF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.62, changing hands as high as $23.75 per share. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTF's low point in its 52 week range is $20.90 per share, with $28.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.