USRT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the USRT ETF (Symbol: USRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.47, changing hands as high as $61.58 per share. USRT shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USRT's low point in its 52 week range is $49 per share, with $68.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.