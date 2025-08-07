USPH EPS Drops 20 Percent on Miss

Key Points Earnings per share (GAAP) for Q2 2025 missed expectations by 19.6%, coming in at $0.58 versus the $0.72 analyst estimate.

Revenue (GAAP) for Q2 2025 missed analyst forecasts by 11.3%. However, patient volumes and industrial injury prevention segment growth reached record levels.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on September 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 22, 2025, and authorized a new $25 million share repurchase program.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH), a leading operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and industrial injury prevention programs, reported second quarter 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025. The most notable aspect of this release was a significant shortfall relative to analyst expectations: GAAP earnings per share for Q2 2025 landed at $0.58, 19.6% below consensus, and total revenue (GAAP) reached $168.3 million, missing estimates by $21.36 million or 11.3%. Despite these misses, the company highlighted record patient volumes, double-digit segment growth, and increased shareholder returns. Overall, the quarter delivered strong operating expansion but also revealed pressure points around expenses, reimbursement rates, and the pace of organic growth.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.81 $0.72 $0.73 11.0% Revenue $197.3 million $189.7 million $167.2 million 18.0% Adjusted EBITDA $26.9 million $22.1 million 21.7% Net Patient Revenue – Physical Therapy Operations $164.2 million $140.3 million 17.0% Net Revenue – Industrial Injury Prevention Services $29.1 million $23.7 million 22.6%

Business Overview and Key Focus Areas

U.S. Physical Therapy operates over 750 physical therapy clinics across the country and manages industrial injury prevention programs for employers. Its key business activities include treating musculoskeletal conditions through in-clinic and now home-care visits, as well as providing injury prevention for workers in industrial settings. This combination allows it to diversify revenue across both healthcare and corporate services.

Recently, the company has focused on expanding through clinic acquisitions and developing its industrial injury prevention offerings. The company’s acquisition-driven model aims to increase market share. Maintaining compliance with healthcare regulations, managing a balanced payer mix, and responding nimbly to changes in Medicare and commercial insurance rates are also critical to success.

Quarter in Detail: Volumes, Segment Trends, and Profitability

Total patient visits in Q2 2025 rose sharply to 1,558,756, up 16.7% from the prior-year period. Clinics averaged a record-setting 32.7 daily visits in Q2 2025, boosted by acquisitions, while the introduction of 28,493 home-care visits—a service not offered in the prior year—was reported separately. The average rate per patient visit edged up slightly to $105.33 in Q2 2025, compared to $105.05 in Q2 2024, despite a government-mandated 2.9% cut to Medicare reimbursement rates in effect since January 1, 2025. This gain came from successful contract negotiations and expansion into worker’s compensation cases.

The industrial injury prevention (IIP) segment delivered standout growth as well. Segment revenue grew 22.6% to $29.1 million, while gross profit rose 25.8%. Gross margin in the segment improved to 22.0% from 21.4% a year ago. This segment, which provides safety and wellness programs designed to reduce employee injuries, continues to outpace growth in core physical therapy clinics and to see new business both organically and via acquisition.

Despite these gains, revenue produced by mature clinics increased only 0.2% year over year. This suggests most top-line growth is being driven by adding clinics or services, not by increases in the underlying volumes or pricing at existing locations. Cost pressures persisted: corporate office expenses increased to $17.5 million from $14.2 million, and the ratio of corporate costs to total revenue ticked up. The leadership team attributed some of these increases to acquisition integration and investments in new enterprise systems, which are likely to impact expenses through 2026.

The company paid a dividend of $0.45 per share in Q2 2025, compared to $0.44 per share in Q2 2024. In addition, U.S. Physical Therapy announced a new $25 million share repurchase authorization. Acquisitions remained central to strategy, with the company acquiring an 80% stake in a home-care practice ($2.1 million annual revenue) in Q2 2025 and a 60% stake in a three-clinic group ($5.3 million annual revenue) in Q3 2025. Cash and equivalents (GAAP) dropped to $34.1 million as of June 30, 2025, down sharply from $112.9 million a year earlier.

Product and Service Expansion

In physical therapy operations, the company provides rehabilitation services for injuries, chronic illness, and post-surgical recovery, mostly in its network of outpatient clinics. Expanding into home-care physical therapy—where therapists visit patients at home—has opened new volume channels. This helps reach patients who are temporarily homebound and may not otherwise access care. Compensation for these visits is structured per encounter, and the offering is especially attractive in areas where reimbursement rates are higher.

The industrial injury prevention business delivers on-site ergonomic and health services for large employers, such as manufacturing firms. Programs may include risk assessments, employee training, and monitoring intended to lower workplace injuries and related costs. Contract structure often allows for renegotiation or rate escalations, and longer-term relationships have proved “sticky,” as companies see measurable reductions in reported injuries and costs. Management reported increasing interest from new sectors, including government and distribution businesses, and cited new contracts as a driver of the segment’s robust quarterly growth.

Ongoing cost management initiatives played a role this quarter. The company’s largest 40 partnerships, which comprise most of earnings, are being reviewed in detail to identify productivity, staffing patterns, and cost control opportunities. Integration costs from recent acquisitions were called out as a reason for elevated expenses, along with the implementation of new human resource and financial systems.

Medicare reimbursement rates remain an important risk factor. A cumulative $20 million profit impact over the past five years from repeated Medicare policy cuts (calendar years 2021–2025) has affected margins, although aggressive payer contracting and growth in higher-rate services, such as workers’ compensation cases, have provided a partial buffer.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Watch Points

Management raised its full-year 2025 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to a range of $93.0 million to $97.0 million. This upward revision is attributed to “strong year-to-date performance.” The company’s leadership continues to focus on cost control, growing patient volume, and expanding contract rates with commercial insurers. No other quantitative guidance on revenue or earnings was provided in this release.

Revenue from mature clinics increased 0.2% year over year. Persistent cost increases and regulatory reimbursement uncertainty—especially potential further Medicare cuts—may weigh on future margins. The company’s increased dividend and share repurchase program signal ongoing confidence, but also highlight the need for careful financial management as acquisition spending pushes debt higher and reduces cash reserves.

USPH increased its quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share for Q2 2025.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

