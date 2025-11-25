Usio Buys PostCredit In All-Stock Transaction

(RTTNews) - Usio,Inc.(USIO), a provider of integrated electronic payment processing services, said on Tuesday that it has acquired PostCredit, Co., a financial technology company in an all-stock transaction.

The acquisition will support Usios to bring a comprehensive business-banking and expense-management solution to market, fully connected to its payment infrastructure.

Usio plans to integrate PostCredits technology with its payment acceptance services, ACH and real-time payments, card-issuing programs, and disbursement tools.

The combined platform is expected to serve as a central hub for clients to provide corporate cards, accounts payable and accounts receivable capabilities, and many others.

