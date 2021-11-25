Using Website Traffic to Gauge Salesforce’s Q3

Salesforce (CRM) is a major cloud-based supplier of customer relationship management (CRM) software. The company will report its third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on November 30.

The increasing software spending environment has boosted Salesforce's sales and profitability tremendously. The firm had a spectacular quarter in Q2, with revenues up 23% year-over-year and profitability up 2.8% from the same quarter last year.

The company could continue to perform well in the upcoming quarter, due to its wide range of commercial software services. In addition, the acquisition of Slack could lead to stronger Q3 results.

Ahead of the Q3 print, we'll try to gather some essential information on the company by using TipRanks' Website Traffic tool, which analyses website traffic volume data provided by Semrush (SEMR).

Encouraging Website Traffic Numbers

According to online volume data, Salesforce's website traffic patterns appeared to be improving in fiscal 3Q. From August to October, the number of unique visits to Salesforce's website climbed by 3.5%. Also, the stock price increased by 23.9% during the same time period.

On a year-to-date basis, the total number of unique visits to Salesforce's website has increased by 3%.

These statistics indicate that Salesforce's fundamentals and prospects remain strong.

User Data by Geography

To gain better knowledge of online traffic patterns and user behavior, we looked at website traffic data by location.

The United States took the largest portion of the share in October, accounting for 54.9%. Meanwhile, India's users accounted for 11.2% of all unique virtual visitors, putting the country in the second position, ahead of the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

Expert’s Opinion

According to Monness analyst Brian White, Salesforce is expected to generate strong results in the fiscal third quarter.

White believes Salesforce will profit from the growing digital transformation. Earlier this week, he wrote, “We believe Salesforce is uniquely positioned to capitalize on accelerated digital transformation efforts with a platform that is stronger and more relevant than ever while benefiting from a new model, the addition of Slack, and a global economic recovery.”

As a result, White maintained a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $328.

Wall Street’s Stance

Wall Street analysts also have given Salesforce a Strong Buy consensus rating, with 38 recent ratings, including 32 Buys and 6 Holds. The company is now trading at $289.17, with the average CRM price target of $329.25, implying 13.9% upside from that level.

