USHY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: USHY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.65, changing hands as high as $35.67 per share. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USHY's low point in its 52 week range is $33.09 per share, with $40.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.61.

