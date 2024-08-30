News & Insights

Technology
META

Users Report Change In Facebook Icon

August 30, 2024 — 02:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Recently, several users have noticed a change in the icon of Meta's (META) social networking app, Facebook. The icon now appears with a black background and a lowercase "f" in blue color, replacing the traditional white background with the blue "f".

"What's wrong with the Facebook logo?" one user asked on Reddit, sparking a discussion among dozens of users under a post titled, "What's wrong with the Facebook logo?".

"The colour has become weird with the latest version. I've deleted and reinstalled it twice. Still hasn't fixed issue," the user added.

Interestingly, the altered icon seems to be affecting certain iOS users only, leading to speculation that it might be related to Apple's (AAPL) upcoming iPhone launch.

Some users suspect that the new icon could be due to a tech update or perhaps a glitch.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.